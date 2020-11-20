CL talks about her debut studio album and body positivity in an interview with 'VOGUE Singapore'

﻿ ﻿ Cho Gi Seok

The powerful soloist CL was recently featured in VOGUE Singapore as she spoke about the various topics from her studio album to her ideology in body positivity.

During the phone interview with the magazine, CL revealed that she wanted to be an excellent influence on the younger girls as she believed that "We inspire girls every day when I perform, we are encouraging our younger selves."





She also talked about the message she wants to deliver through her new studio album. She wanted the songs such as "HWA" and "5STAR" to reflect who she really is. She stated, "I wanted everything to be very CL. There’s not a lot of CL songs or videos out there and I wanted to make sure I give that to my fans, who have been waiting for a long time. It was also about defining my identity."

CL revealed that the song "HWA" has many underlying messages and plays on the word that has multiple meanings in Korean and Chinese. CL stated, "Lots of underlying messages with the core message going back to ‘all eyes on me.’"

Lastly, CL spoke with Vogue Singapore about her fluctuating weight in the past. CL revealed that she believes that the different body types are natural and beautiful. She stated, "There is beauty in going through the waves of life, and being honest and comfortable in your own skin. I feel blessed to have gone through that—whether it is fashion, beauty, or career-wise—because I can now empathize with people."

You can read the full coverage of CL's interview with Vogue Singapore here.