HaHa apologizes for cursing at the news of comedian Park Ji Sun's death

HaHa apologized for cursing at the news of comedian Park Ji Sun's death.



Park Ji Sun and her mother were found after having taken their own lives on November 2 KST, and many celebrities mourned their tragic passing. On the 3rd, HaHa expressed his feelings on the news of her death, writing a swear word on Twitter. After netizens pointed out it was inappropriate to curse in memory of the deceased, HaHa deleted the message.



On November 5, HaHa expressed, "I apologize for expressing myself in a wrong way because I couldn't control my emotions. I'm sorry. I'll pull myself together, and do my best. Cheer up, and take care of yourself during difficult times."





If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.