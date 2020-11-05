10

Posted by germainej

HaHa apologizes for cursing at the news of comedian Park Ji Sun's death

HaHa apologized for cursing at the news of comedian Park Ji Sun's death.

Park Ji Sun and her mother were found after having taken their own lives on November 2 KST, and many celebrities mourned their tragic passing. On the 3rd, HaHa expressed his feelings on the news of her death, writing a swear word on Twitter. After netizens pointed out it was inappropriate to curse in memory of the deceased, HaHa deleted the message.

On November 5, HaHa expressed, "I apologize for expressing myself in a wrong way because I couldn't control my emotions. I'm sorry. I'll pull myself together, and do my best. Cheer up, and take care of yourself during difficult times."

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.
NORM1
33 minutes ago

*sigh

If it's not a swear word at the deceased but expressing your feelings, let the person write it however they want...

bast_rd
27 minutes ago

I don't think it's inappropriate. Grief is hard; dealing with the loss of a loved one, whether a friend or family member, is hard, especially when it's unexpected. It's a shame to have to apologise for this and it's a shame that he was made to feel as if he has to "pull himself together" because people chose, instead of supporting him or offering condolences, to focus only on their own disapproval of how he expressed his sadness. Swearing isn't bad; it was emotionally charged but he wasn't cursing Park Ji Sun and nor was he hurting anyone. I hope he is okay and I hope he has strong supports around him. Losing a friend like this is awful.

