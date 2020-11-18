GOT7's Jinyoung is featured in the latest 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teasers.
In his individual teasers, Jinyoung takes on each of the moody concepts for GOT7's comeback. The JYP Entertainment group will be dropping their pre-release track "Breath" on November 23 KST before their full album is out on the 30th.
Stay tuned for updates on GOT7's return.
GOT7's Jinyoung leans back in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teaser images
