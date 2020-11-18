GOT7's Jinyoung leans back in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teaser images

GOT7's Jinyoung is featured in the latest 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teasers.



In his individual teasers, Jinyoung takes on each of the moody concepts for GOT7's comeback. The JYP Entertainment group will be dropping their pre-release track "Breath" on November 23 KST before their full album is out on the 30th.



Stay tuned for updates on GOT7's return.