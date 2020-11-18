NCT 2020 reveal 'Resonance Pt. 2' teaser images feat. Jaehyun, Xiaojun, Yuta, Renjun & Haechan

NCT 2020 have revealed their latest 'Resonance Pt. 2' teaser images!



In the latest teasers, Jaehyun, Xiaojun, Yuta, Renjun, and Haechan each take on a funky, modern concept. The second part of NCT's album 'Resonance' is set to drop on November 23 KST.



Are you excited for NCT's comeback?

