NCT 2020 have revealed their latest 'Resonance Pt. 2' teaser images!
In the latest teasers, Jaehyun, Xiaojun, Yuta, Renjun, and Haechan each take on a funky, modern concept. The second part of NCT's album 'Resonance' is set to drop on November 23 KST.
Are you excited for NCT's comeback?
NCT 2020 reveal 'Resonance Pt. 2' teaser images feat. Jaehyun, Xiaojun, Yuta, Renjun & Haechan
