GOT7 is preparing for a long-awaited comeback as they release individual teaser images for their upcoming album.

On November 17 KST, the boy group unveiled the photos for member Mark. In the teaser photos, Mark displays the innocent side to his charms as he gazes longingly into the camera.

GOT7 will be back with a pre-release track on November 23, followed by their album's full release on November 30 KST.