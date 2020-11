GOT7 has revealed the individual teaser images for JB.

On November 16, GOT7 released three new images for their comeback with 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'. After a series of group images, JB's individual teasers excited fans even more for their ethereal and dreamy aesthetics. Just like the album title, JB holds a mysterious stone in one of the images like a last piece of love.

Stay tuned for the album drop on November 30, with a pre-release track release on November 23!