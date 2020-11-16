32

1

News
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

GOT7, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, & TREASURE confirmed to perform at the '2020 MAMA'

AKP STAFF

The upcoming '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has just dropped a fresh batch of performing artists!

This year's festival, going by the theme of "Gate to NEW-TOPIA", will take place on December 6. Newly added today to the performing artist lineup are GOT7, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and TREASURE!

So far, the full '2020 MAMA' lineup features BTS, TWICE, IZ*ONE, NCT, Seventeen, as well as the newly added artists above. Who else do you think needs to be added to the lineup?

  1. GOT7
  2. MAMAMOO
  3. MONSTA X
  4. TREASURE
  5. TXT
7

teal-1178 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

So we really get to see Treasure-🥳 Plus I hope they treat Mamamoo right this time..

2 more replies

4

syhrhdanil48 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Treasure are coming!!!!

