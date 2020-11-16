GOT7, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, & TREASURE confirmed to perform at the '2020 MAMA'

The upcoming '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has just dropped a fresh batch of performing artists!

This year's festival, going by the theme of "Gate to NEW-TOPIA", will take place on December 6. Newly added today to the performing artist lineup are GOT7, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and TREASURE!

So far, the full '2020 MAMA' lineup features BTS, TWICE, IZ*ONE, NCT, Seventeen, as well as the newly added artists above. Who else do you think needs to be added to the lineup?