Fans love Nana's part in BTS's 'Sing along 'Dynamite' with me' video

After School's Nana was spotted in BTS's 'Sing 'Dynamite' With Me' special video, showing off her exquisite beauty!





Among the many Big Hit Labels artists who participated in the fun collab, netizens and fans were happy to see Nana, appearing in the video alongside singer Lee Hyun.

Since then, many fans have taken it to social media such as Twitter to share clips of Nana singing, as many netizens loved her part. Netizen complimented and praised her unchanging beauty, also expressing how much they missed her!

Do you want to see Nana return to music soon?

