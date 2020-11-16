22

8

News
Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

Fans love Nana's part in BTS's 'Sing along 'Dynamite' with me' video

AKP STAFF

After School's Nana was spotted in BTS's 'Sing 'Dynamite' With Me' special video, showing off her exquisite beauty!

Among the many Big Hit Labels artists who participated in the fun collab, netizens and fans were happy to see Nana, appearing in the video alongside singer Lee Hyun.

Since then, many fans have taken it to social media such as Twitter to share clips of Nana singing, as many netizens loved her part. Netizen complimented and praised her unchanging beauty, also expressing how much they missed her!

Do you want to see Nana return to music soon?

  1. Nana
  2. BTS
9 5,368 Share 73% Upvoted

8

blackvelvet-once279 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

In my opinion, she’s the best Kpop visual ever. She’s gorgeous and seems so sweet too. Go BTS and Nana! 💕❤️🥰

Share

1 more reply

3

12punch181 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Most beautiful face in the world 2 years straight. She actually looks even prettier now.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

aespa
aespa announce their official fanclub name
2 hours ago   48   20,669
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE confirm their comeback date
47 minutes ago   6   2,468

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND