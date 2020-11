On November 17, SM Entertainment's brand new rookie girl group aespa unveiled their official fan club name!

aespa's fans will from now on be known as 'MY', meaning "the most precious friend" in KWANGYA where aespa's ae version avatars live. The group has simultaneously opened up registrations for 1st-generation 'MY's on this day, as they gear up for their full debut in less than 24-hours.

aespa's 1st single "Black Mamba" drops very soon on November 17 at 6 PM KST!