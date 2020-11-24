5

(G)I-DLE's Soojin & Shuhua sit down for an eerie tea party in 'Singles'

(G)I-DLE's Soojin and Shuhua have paired up for a different kind of pictorial with 'Singles' magazine!

In this pictorial, the Soo-Shu couple perfected an elegant and mysterious mood together, as if attending a tea party in 'Alice in Wonderland'. Shuhua, who commented that she wants to try acting, said, "I want to try a role like the female lead in 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' or maybe a vampire movie. I also want to try being a chef at a restaurant that accepts about 15 people a day."

Check out Soojin and Shuhua's 'Singles' preview cuts above and below!

