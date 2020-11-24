Singer/song-writer Gracie Abrams joins mobile fan community platform Weverse

Young singer/song-writer Gracie Abrams has joined Big Hit Entertainment's mobile fan community platform Weverse!

Gracie Abrams officially marks the first American pop singer to join the global fan platform, which originally started out with just BTS. Now, Weverse has extended its boundaries to not only Big Hit Labels artists like TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Seventeen, GFriend, NU'EST, and more, but various K-pop artists including CL, Sunmi, Henry, Weeekly, P1Harmony, and more.

You can now join Gracie Abrams's Weverse channel below! Do you want to see other international artists joining Weverse?