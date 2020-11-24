12

4

News
Posted by beansss 2 hours ago

EXO's Kai, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, BTOB 4U, GFriend, & aespa to perform on Naver NOW's 'Party B'

AKP STAFF

Naver NOW's exclusive online K-Pop party program 'Party B' is returning with a brand new special show, at the end of this month on November 30 at 9 PM KST!


This month's special 'Party B' stage will feature 6 of the current hottest teams, including EXO's Kai, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, BTOB 4U, GFriend, and aespa! EXO's Kai, who is expected to release his solo debut album on the same day, will be performing his title track for the first time ever on this special episode of 'Party B'. 

Look forward to a series of spectacular XR Live performances featuring your favorite music releases from this month, on Naver NOW's 'Party B'!

  1. aespa
  2. BTOB 4U
  3. Kai
  4. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  5. MAMAMOO
  6. MONSTA X
2 1,491 Share 75% Upvoted

0

army-ego-18 pts 56 minutes ago 1
56 minutes ago

Congrats to the artists. Blinks on twitter are making fun of LGO cause it's not doing as well as Dynamite on Korean Charts when their 2 latest comebacks TANKED! Lmaooooooooooooooooooo. Do they even have brains, the self drag! LGO still ended flopsick girls in every category, such idiots! They are also making fun that LGO didn't beat Dynamite 24 hour record lmao, if BTS had to break the record we would have broken it, many Army didn't even stream that hard cause BTS already has the record, and LGO didn't even have choreo, the stupidity when they had to break BTS 24 hour record 2x and failed 2x while BTS has never failed to break a 24 hour record once lmao. IF LGO HAD TO BREAK THE 24 HOUR RECORD ARMY COULD HAVE BROKEN IT, BUT BLINKS FAILED 2X AND GOT LIKE 60M LMAOOOOOOOOO. THEY AINT TOUCHING DYNAMITE. THEY CANT THINK, DO THEY REALIZE THAT DYNAMITE IS BTS SONG TOO HAHAHAHAHAHHAAH FLOPS....BTS ENDED THEIR FAVES IN EVERYTHING, FADS...

Share

1 more reply

BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
11 hours ago   168   41,977
misc.
Is Bang Si Hyuk opening a bakery?
5 hours ago   34   7,343
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
11 hours ago   168   41,977
BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
11 hours ago   168   41,977

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND