EXO's Kai, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, BTOB 4U, GFriend, & aespa to perform on Naver NOW's 'Party B'

Naver NOW's exclusive online K-Pop party program 'Party B' is returning with a brand new special show, at the end of this month on November 30 at 9 PM KST!



This month's special 'Party B' stage will feature 6 of the current hottest teams, including EXO's Kai, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, BTOB 4U, GFriend, and aespa! EXO's Kai, who is expected to release his solo debut album on the same day, will be performing his title track for the first time ever on this special episode of 'Party B'.

Look forward to a series of spectacular XR Live performances featuring your favorite music releases from this month, on Naver NOW's 'Party B'!

