Fans and netizens send support to BTS's SUGA, hoping he recovers soon from surgery

The sudden news of SUGA's surgery was reported just recently. It was reported that the member of the ever-popular boy group BTS had undergone surgery to correct a torn shoulder labrum.

Big Hit Entertainment announced on November 6th that the rapper will be taking a break after his shoulder surgery. Luckily, the surgery went well, and SUGA is taking his time to recover fully. Many fans and netizens have been worried about the artist after hearing the news and have shown their support for his rehabilitation.

Many fans have already been aware of SUGA's existing condition as he mentioned a few times about the injury that he incurred before his debut. He had told his fans of getting into an accident while working part-time as a delivery boy, in turn hurting his shoulders.

It was reported that SUGA had decided to undergo surgery for his future mandatory military service. Many fans and netizens alike are praising SUGA on the additional reasons for the decision for shoulder correction surgery.





Netizens' commented:

"SUGA, don't be sick or hurt."

"Yoongi, please get well soon, and let's meet again when you're healthy and well."



"Yoongi, please return healthy."



"We love you, and hope you get better soon."

"It really hurt my heart when we realized you were practicing and performing with a bad shoulder. It must've been hard for you all these years. Please properly rest and get better."

"You've worked so hard until now. Please get enough rest for your recovery."

"It doesn't matter when you return, so just rest and don't worry about us. We'll wait for you no matter how long it takes."

"Yoongi thank you for having the VLive right before your surgery. You always think about the fans."

"We love you. Please go through rehabilitation well. And get better soon."



