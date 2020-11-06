Natty is ready to shoot in 'Teddy Bear' teaser images

Natty has revealed her next set of teaser images for 'Teddy Bear'!



In the latest teasers, Natty continues her playful theme with a toy gun in hand. Natty made her official debut with "Nineteen" this past May under Swing Entertainment, and she'll be dropping her second single 'Teddy Bear' on November 12 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Natty!



