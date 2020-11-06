11

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Natty is ready to shoot in 'Teddy Bear' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Natty has revealed her next set of teaser images for 'Teddy Bear'!

In the latest teasers, Natty continues her playful theme with a toy gun in hand. Natty made her official debut with "Nineteen" this past May under Swing Entertainment, and she'll be dropping her second single 'Teddy Bear' on November 12 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Natty!

  1. Natty
  2. TEDDY BEAR
0 454 Share 85% Upvoted
BTS, SUGA
BTS' SUGA to take break after shoulder surgery
4 hours ago   40   22,027
BTS, SUGA
BTS' SUGA is royal in blue in 'BE' teaser images
38 minutes ago   4   1,363
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
6 days ago   322   129,914

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND