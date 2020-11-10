Dara talks about her hope for a 2NE1 comeback

Dara opened up about her hopes for a 2NE1 comeback.



On the November 10th episode of 'Video Star', the hosts asked guests Baek Il Seop, Kim Se Hwan, Park Jung Soo, Lee Kye In, and Geum Jan Di, "Is there a party you want to hold in 3 years?" Park Na Rae responded, "I have some good news. Soon a nephew will be born. So I want to see a talent show."



Dara added, "I want a comeback party," shouting 2NE1. Her comment has 2NE1 fans and viewers hoping that there could be a reunion and talking about Dara's wish for a comeback.



Kim Sook then expressed, "I have only one. I'm waiting for Park So Hyun's wedding party," referring to her 'Video Star' co-host.



Do you want to see a 2NE1 comeback?