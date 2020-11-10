25

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Dara talks about her hope for a 2NE1 comeback

AKP STAFF

Dara opened up about her hopes for a 2NE1 comeback.

On the November 10th episode of 'Video Star', the hosts asked guests Baek Il SeopKim Se HwanPark Jung SooLee Kye In, and Geum Jan Di"Is there a party you want to hold in 3 years?" Park Na Rae responded, "I have some good news. Soon a nephew will be born. So I want to see a talent show."

Dara added, "I want a comeback party," shouting 2NE1. Her comment has 2NE1 fans and viewers hoping that there could be a reunion and talking about Dara's wish for a comeback.

Kim Sook then expressed, "I have only one. I'm waiting for Park So Hyun's wedding party," referring to her 'Video Star' co-host.

Do you want to see a 2NE1 comeback?

  1. 2NE1
  2. Dara
  3. VIDEO STAR
7 4,490 Share 76% Upvoted

2

desikpoplover1,405 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

She was with Bom, then few months later Minzy, now with CL, that is a lot of teasing😭

Share

1

pinupgirl158560 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

No need to wait for 3 years.
2NE1 this 2021!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND