CNBLUE posed for the December issue of 'Marie Claire'.

The boys recently came back with 'Re-Code' and title song "Then, Now, Forever". The album also includes "Till Then", "In Time", "Winter Again.", and "Blue Stars". In the photoshoot, the boys dressed up in slick suits for a classic look, but also added some silliness to the photoshoot as well through apples.

Check them out above and below.