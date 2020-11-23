Zion.T reportedly setting up independent label; leaving The Black Label after contract expires in April

Zion.T is rumored to be launching a new independent label.



According to multiple media sources, the R&B soloist's contract with YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label will expire in April of next year. Starting in January, prior to its expiration, he will be launching his own label.



It is also rumored that Zion.T has already completed contract-related talks with Teddy, the current head of The Black Label, and that Teddy will continue cheering the singer on as he makes a new start in his solo career.



Stay tuned for more news about Zion.T's upcoming activities!