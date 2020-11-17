CNBLUE members share their honest thoughts on entering their thirties

On November 17, CNBLUE members Yonghwa, Jungshin, and Minhyuk greeted fans and the press via an online listening event, in light of the release of their 8th mini album 'Re-Code' at 6 PM KST.

On this day, the CNBLUE members reflected on the past that while all three members were on hiatuses to complete their mandatory military enlistment duties, all of them have now entered their thirties. Each took turns sharing their honest thoughts and feelings. Jungshin said, "When I look back, our entire twenties was full of CNBLUE. Our twenties were colored by the shining moments of CNBLUE, and now that the number has changed, I'm also looking forward to CNBLUE in my thirties. I'm excited for every moment of this transition, and at times it feels more burdensome than others, but I hope that it will be another joyful 10 years without anything missed."

Yonghwa added on, "When I think about 10 years ago, I honestly can't remember if we have any great memories. I feel like we just did our jobs. But at the same time, that was also what I wanted and why I worked so hard, and in some ways that was my happiness, and that may also be why we are all here, making a comeback. I believe that I am satisfied with my twenties, and now that I'm in my thirties, I want to live reflecting on myself more. And of course, if I also add CNBLUE and music in, wouldn't that make a happy life?"

Yonghwa, who took part in composing, writing, and producing all of the tracks in the upcoming album, discussed CNBLUE's music style change as well. "Now that we are in our thirties, our sound has become calmer and toned down. In the past, our songs had sentiments like 'Love Light' and 'Love Girl', but now I think I am more interested in more sober sentiments. I believe that the music has become deeper. In the past, our music was young and passionate. Now, we will tell our stories in the present," the leader relayed.

Finally, the members put their voices and honestly said, "In truth, we hope our album is a hit. We hope that people will say, 'CNBLUE is CNBLUE' and 'CNBLUE is always great'."