Posted by beansss 23 minutes ago

Hyemi dedicates handwritten apology to fans of Black Swan & Rania for her recent controversy

On November 17, former RaNia member/Black Swan member Hyemi dedicated a handwritten letter to fans, apologizing for her recent controversy. 

Hyemi is currently facing a lawsuit for allegedly scamming an individual 'A' in exchange for drinks, private meetups, etc. After the lawsuit made headlines, Hyemi's agency announced that they would be taking counter legal measures against 'A' to protect Hyemi's character. 

Now, Hyemi has decided to step up and apologize to both fans of her former group RaNia, as well as her current group Blank Swan. She also confirmed her plans to retire from the entertainment industry soon, leaving Black Swan. 

Read Hyemi's full letter below. 

  1. Black Swan
  2. RaNia
1

Teapot40-82 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

She needs to pay Mr A back his money.

