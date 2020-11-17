Huh Gak to collaborate with A Pink, VICTON & Weeekly for 10th anniversary project 'Will Sing Again'

Huh Gak is set to collaborate with his Play M Entertainment labelmates for his 10th anniversary project 'Will Sing Again'.



For his 'Will Sing Again' project series, Huh Gak will be reinterpreting his past hits alongside his labelmates A Pink, VICTON, Weeekly, and Bandage. The project will start with Weeekly's cover of Huh Gak's "1440" and move on with Bandage's cover of "Always", VICTON's covers of "Monodrama" and "I Need You", A Pink's rendition of "The Person Who Once Loved Me", and finally Huh Gak's "Hello".



Stay tuned for updates on Huh Gak's 'Will Sing Again' project.



