Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

Check out the list of individual female idols who topped brand value rankings for November

Jennie has topped the brand-value chart for individual girl group members in November.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BLACKNPINK's Jennie was at the top of the November data, followed by MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and BLACKPINK's Lisa. 139,856,628 pieces of data were examined from October 14th to November 14th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Nayeon (TWICE), Chaeyoung (TWICE), Jihyo (TWICE), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Sana (TWICE), Rose (BLACKPINK), Solar (MAMAMOO), Jeongyeon (TWICE), Eunha (GFriend), Joy (Red Velvet), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Mina (TWICE), Momo (TWICE), Yuqi ((G)I-DLE), Winter (aespa), Arin (Oh My Girl), Umji (GFriend), Sowon (GFriend), YooA (Oh My Girl), Chuu (LOONA), Moon Byul (MAMAMOO), Whee In (MAMAMOO), Yuju (GFriend), Karina (aepa), Heejin (LOONA), and Yeoreum (Cosmic Girls).

Congratulations to everyone!

vaishna125 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

i always thought lisa was more popular than jennie

PopAllK-1,285 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

