Check out November brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups based on big data analysis

On November 7, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups for this month, based on big data analysis.

From October 6 through November 6, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of various boy groups including in consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. Here are the results!

1st place went to BTS once again with a total of 8,595,929 points. 2nd place went to the 23-member group NCT who earned 5,846,061 points, followed by Seventeen in 3rd place with 3,780,268 points. 2.5 generation group B1A4, who recently made a comeback as 3-members, came in 4th with a total of 3,256,610 points. 

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Pentagon, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, EXO, The Boyz, MONSTA X , and SHINee

  1. B1A4
  2. BTS
  3. NCT
  4. Seventeen
quark1239513,131 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

1. BTS 2. NCT 3. Seventeen 4. B1A4 5. Pentagon 6. TXT 7. EXO 8. The Boyz 9. Monsta X 10. SHINee 11. Cravity 12. Astro 13. AB61 14. BtoB 15. Golden Child 16. SF9 17. Stray Kids 18. Super Junior 19. CIX 20. Infinite 21. NU'EST 22. 2PM 23. TOO 24. VIXX 25. ONF 26. GOT7 27. Winner 28. Big Bang 29. Verivery 30. Victon 31. Shinhwa 32. Oneus 33. TVXQ! 34. 2AM 35. Teentop 36. Block B 37. Halo 38. Sechskies 39. JBJ95 40. JYJ 41. B.A.P 42. Boyfriend 43. Argon 44. FT.Island 45. D-Crunch 46. IM66 47. VAV 48. MCND 49. Dongkiz 50. Limitless

I'm only guessing that 46 is right. The Hangul just had 아이엠, but not the 66 and I know they don't mean I.M from MX so that's the only thing I can figure it to be based on a Google search.

Roberto_Lopez-536 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

B1A4 fourth? Its is a good surprise

