Check out November brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups based on big data analysis

On November 7, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups for this month, based on big data analysis.

From October 6 through November 6, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of various boy groups including in consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. Here are the results!

1st place went to BTS once again with a total of 8,595,929 points. 2nd place went to the 23-member group NCT who earned 5,846,061 points, followed by Seventeen in 3rd place with 3,780,268 points. 2.5 generation group B1A4, who recently made a comeback as 3-members, came in 4th with a total of 3,256,610 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Pentagon, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, EXO, The Boyz, MONSTA X , and SHINee.

