Oh My Girl's YooA shows off her unique fairy-like beauty in 'GQ'

Oh My Girl's YooA showed off her magical aura and her fairy-like beauty in a pictorial with 'GQ'.



On November 3rd, WM Entertainment released a pictorial of YooA with the November issue of GQ KOREA. The pictorial was released under the concept of "YooA in Wonderland," and combined sensuous styling highlighting the girl group member's tall figure. YooA expressed her own imagination to the fullest in the pictorial, giving off a magical aura that mesmerized the viewers.





The pictorial created a bizarre and kitschy mood using fairytale-like props. In one pictorial, YooA wore a white two-piece dress and showed a pure, loving smile. She also showed off an intense charisma with a chic black dress. The see-through dress in light blue showed off her perfect goddess-like figure that is as perfect as a fashion model.





In an interview after the photoshoot, YooA was asked what title would be good if a documentary about Oh My Girl was to be produced. YooA replied that the title "The Ugly Duckling" would be fitting. She stated, "The ugly duckling used to be a loner thinking it looked different from the other ducklings but the duckling belatedly realizes that it was a beautiful swan. I think Oh My Girl is similar. At first, I thought I was an ugly duckling but I've become a decent swan."





YooA also talked about how she was able to be fully immersed on stage. She stated "I always practice how to act on stage by looking in the mirror. I always explore new facial expressions and facial features. There was a time I looked at my facial expression but it didn't look innocent at all so I decided to change even the smallest of thoughts in my everyday life. I think that's how my eyes even changed. At one point, I had changed."



Meanwhile, you can read more about YooA's interview in the November edition of GQ Magazine.



