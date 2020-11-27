BTS's full first-week sales record for 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' revealed

BTS's full first-week sales record with their latest special album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' has been revealed.

According to Hanteo chart on November 27, BTS's 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' has sold a total of 2,274,882 copies of their album in the first-week of release, which ran from November 20 through November 26, 2020. The group officially surpassed 1,950,000 copies within one day of the album's release, before quickly surpassing the 2 million mark by the second day.

The complete first-week sales record for 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' comes in 2nd place in Hanteo's highest first-week album sales of all time, falling just behind BTS's 'Map Of The Soul: 7'. The boy group also holds the top 3 spots in the highest all-time first-week sales records, with 'Map Of The Soul: 7' at #1 with approximately 3,370,000 copies, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' at #2 with approximately 2,270,000 copies, and 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' at #3 with approximately 2,130,000 copies.



What's notable is that unlike their past albums, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' only consists of one single version, with its design planned and produced by the BTS members themselves. The single version also does not come with random photocards. It's expected that the group amassed approximately 89 billion KRW (~ 80.5 million USD) in sales profit from 'BE's first week of sales.

