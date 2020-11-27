Seventeen takes over Japan's 'HMV Best of 2020' chart

Seventeen took over Japan's 'HMV Best of 2020' chart.

The boys lined up all their albums in the 1st-4th place on the K-pop ranking with their 2nd Japanese single "Fallin' Flower", 7th mini-album 'Heng:garae', 2nd Japanese mini-album '24H', and their special album 'Semicolon'. Their 3rd full album 'An Ode' was also ranked at #10.

They'd also ranked #5 in the Oricon first half of the year chart in the singles ranking, as the only Korean artists in the Top 10. Congratulations to Seventeen.