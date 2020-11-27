5

0

News
Posted by jennywill 38 minutes ago

Seventeen takes over Japan's 'HMV Best of 2020' chart

AKP STAFF

Seventeen took over Japan's 'HMV Best of 2020' chart.

The boys lined up all their albums in the 1st-4th place on the K-pop ranking with their 2nd Japanese single "Fallin' Flower", 7th mini-album 'Heng:garae', 2nd Japanese mini-album '24H', and their special album 'Semicolon'. Their 3rd full album 'An Ode' was also ranked at #10. 

They'd also ranked #5 in the Oricon first half of the year chart in the singles ranking, as the only Korean artists in the Top 10. Congratulations to Seventeen.

  1. Seventeen
0 556 Share 100% Upvoted
Lisa, Cheng Xiao, EVERGLOW, Lay, Victoria, Jackson, Gugudan, Kyulkyung, The8, UNIQ
The Most Popular Kpop Idols in China
2 hours ago   10   9,728
Lisa, Cheng Xiao, EVERGLOW, Lay, Victoria, Jackson, Gugudan, Kyulkyung, The8, UNIQ
The Most Popular Kpop Idols in China
2 hours ago   10   9,728
Big Bang, GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
10 songs every K-pop fan knows (part 1)
1 day ago   59   38,473

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND