BTS tops Billboard 200 with 'BE'

BTS has once again topped Billboard 200.

The boys' 'BE' ranked at #1 on Billboard's album chart. It's their 5th album to be #1 on the chart, coming after 'Map of the Soul: 7', 'Map of the Soul: Persona', 'Love Yourself: Answer', and 'Love Yourself: Tear'. 'BE' earned 242,000 units on the week ending on November 26th. Album sales comprised 177,000, TEA units comprised 35,000, and SEA units comprised 30,000 (equating to 48.56 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs).



Congratulations to BTS.