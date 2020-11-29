11

3

News
Posted by jennywill 26 minutes ago

BTS tops Billboard 200 with 'BE'

AKP STAFF

BTS has once again topped Billboard 200.

The boys' 'BE' ranked at #1 on Billboard's album chart. It's their 5th album to be #1 on the chart, coming after 'Map of the Soul: 7', 'Map of the Soul: Persona', 'Love Yourself: Answer', and 'Love Yourself: Tear'. 'BE' earned 242,000 units on the week ending on November 26th. Album sales comprised 177,000, TEA units comprised 35,000, and SEA units comprised 30,000 (equating to 48.56 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs).

Congratulations to BTS.

  1. BTS
6 875 Share 79% Upvoted

4

Krieg-897 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

As expected. Congratulations BTS 🎉🎊🍾🎈

Share

4

Astres_Dare3,116 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

🤩😍🤩😍
Congrats!
"BE" is amaizing!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS tops Billboard 200 with 'BE'
25 minutes ago   6   845
Lisa, Cheng Xiao, EVERGLOW, Lay, Victoria, Jackson, Gugudan, Kyulkyung, The8, UNIQ
The Most Popular Kpop Idols in China
2 days ago   57   75,217

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND