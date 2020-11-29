7

Stewardess shares how Jung Woo Sung reacted when she made a mistake

Former stewardess Kim Soo Dal's video about her experiences with celebrities has become a hot issue.

She had invited a stewardess from another flight to talk about her experiences. The stewardess explained that the story was from 20 years ago and said, "When I became a stewardess, my first job was to escort a first-class passenger to the gate. He came running, and it was Jung Woo Sung. I couldn't even think straight because he was so good looking. I was so nervous and thought I have to get him to the gate fast, so I led him there. It was a flight to LA and it was full, so there were about 400 passengers."

She continued, "I was supposed to escort him to the front of the line, but I put him in line behind everyone else. He looked at me, laughed, and said, 'You must be new'. I didn't know what I did wrong. He was in first class, but he boarded last after waiting for about 15 minutes. When he boarded, he said, 'I'll have a good flight'. I got really scolded by my sunbaes after that. He could have even lodged a complaint. My airline reached out to Jung Woo Sung after that, and he said that I did well and was able to board well thanks to me."

What a sweet, humanizing story for one of Korea's top actors!

  1. Jung Woo Sung
