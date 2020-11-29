1

Solbi professionally bakes her own Christmas tree cake for the holidays!

Solbi has baked her own special cake for the holidays.

On November 29, Solbi took to Instagram and shared photos of herself baking a high-quality cake in the shape of a Christmas tree. In the captions, she wrote: "I made my own tree cake as we prepare for the upcoming holiday season, how do you like it? #vilavilacake #treecake #solbicake #whatwillthenextcakebe?"

The outcome of the cake appears to have a professional finish, with adorable, life-like decorations. With her mask on, Solbi seems to be enjoying her current hobby which is baking. 

Many comments applauded her for her professional skills! Her friends also commented, "Could we order it?", "OMG! Is it limited edition?", to which Solbi replied, "Well, all my performances were cancelled so...should I really give it my all and try this thing? Haha."

 

