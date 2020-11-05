Watch the first short teaser for tvN's 'True Beauty' starring Moon Ga Young x Cha Eun Woo

tvN's upcoming new Wed-Thurs drama series 'True Beauty' has released its first short teaser, exciting fans for the live adaptation of the popular webtoon!

Starring Moon Ga Young, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and more, 'True Beauty' tells the story of a female high school student with an inferiority complex when it comes to her outer appearance. To hide this complex from others, the female lead Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young) lives under a false guise, known as a "goddess" among her peers thanks to the power of makeup.

However, Lim Joo Kyung's life undergoes some dramatic transformations when she meets a fellow student named Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), known for his unbelievable good looks and cold attitude.

Watch the latest short teaser for 'True Beauty' above while you wait for the series' premiere this December!

