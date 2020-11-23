25

Posted by danisurst 2 hours ago

Sandara Park poses happily with longtime 2NE1 fan Momoland's Jane on the set of 'Idol League'

An exciting friendship blossomed on the set of STATV's variety program 'Idol League' recently!

On November 23 KST, 'Idol League' MC Sandara Park took to her personal Instagram account to share a pair of selfies she took with Momoland's Jane on the set that day. In the images, the two pose happily together, showing off their new senior-junior idol friendship.


"Miss Jane of Momoland, who I met on 'Idol League,'" she wrote excitedly in the caption. "I've heard a lot about her from [Momoland member] JooE, so I really wanted to meet her, and I finally did! 'Idol League' is awesome?! I feel great and am so happy to see [2NE1 fans] Blackjacks grow up and work so hard! It's the best!"

In response to the Instagram post, Jane commented with her own personal Instagram account, writing: "I'll be a Blackjack for the rest of my life! You're the best!"


Check out the Instagram post below!

lovethykpop1344 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I love how Dara is posing with someone almost half her age and still looks like a fresh baby 😂😂😂 I swear she’s a vampire! Just refuses to age

1

sejun-the-great1,810 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Wow, how in the world does Dara look so young when she's 36? Gosh, she can pass as a 4th generation idol that refuses to age. YG is an idiot for calling her and 2NE1 ugly.

