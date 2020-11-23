Sandara Park poses happily with longtime 2NE1 fan Momoland's Jane on the set of 'Idol League'

An exciting friendship blossomed on the set of STATV's variety program 'Idol League' recently!



On November 23 KST, 'Idol League' MC Sandara Park took to her personal Instagram account to share a pair of selfies she took with Momoland's Jane on the set that day. In the images, the two pose happily together, showing off their new senior-junior idol friendship.







"Miss Jane of Momoland, who I met on 'Idol League,'" she wrote excitedly in the caption. "I've heard a lot about her from [Momoland member] JooE, so I really wanted to meet her, and I finally did! 'Idol League' is awesome?! I feel great and am so happy to see [2NE1 fans] Blackjacks grow up and work so hard! It's the best!"



In response to the Instagram post, Jane commented with her own personal Instagram account, writing: "I'll be a Blackjack for the rest of my life! You're the best!"



Check out the Instagram post below!