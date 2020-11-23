18

2

Misc
Posted by danisurst 1 day ago

VICTON's Sejun and Byungchan cover Huh Gak and Yoo Seung Woo's 'Monodrama' in new video

AKP STAFF

Play M Entertainment is continuing to celebrate Huh Gak's 10-year debut anniversary!

On November 23 KST, Sejun and Byungchan, Huh Gak's labelmates from the boy group VICTON, released a special video covering "Monodrama," his 2013 duet with Yoo Seung Woo. In the clip, the two sit in opposite directions, showcasing not only their princely visuals but vocal talent as they perform the moving ballad.

The video is a part of an ongoing cover project celebrating Huh Gak's anniversary with covers from his labelmates. Other artists to be included in the project are rock band Bandage, VICTON members Seungwoo, Seungsik, and Hanse, and A Pink's Hayoung. The project will end with a video of Huh Gak performing his 2011 single "Hello."

Meanwhile, VICTON will be coming back on December 1 with their first full-length album 'VOICE: The Future is Now.'

Check out the cover performance above!

  1. Huh Gak
  2. Byungchan
  3. Sejun
  4. Yoo Seung Woo
3 1,314 Share 90% Upvoted

1

johwa43 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

visuals personified....!!!!

Share

0

hyerin927206 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Delicate voices and shining visuals. I'm all for this! <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Stray Kids
Stray Kids drop 'TA' dance practice video
29 minutes ago   1   335

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND