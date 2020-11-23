VICTON's Sejun and Byungchan cover Huh Gak and Yoo Seung Woo's 'Monodrama' in new video

Play M Entertainment is continuing to celebrate Huh Gak's 10-year debut anniversary!

On November 23 KST, Sejun and Byungchan, Huh Gak's labelmates from the boy group VICTON, released a special video covering "Monodrama," his 2013 duet with Yoo Seung Woo. In the clip, the two sit in opposite directions, showcasing not only their princely visuals but vocal talent as they perform the moving ballad.

The video is a part of an ongoing cover project celebrating Huh Gak's anniversary with covers from his labelmates. Other artists to be included in the project are rock band Bandage, VICTON members Seungwoo, Seungsik, and Hanse, and A Pink's Hayoung. The project will end with a video of Huh Gak performing his 2011 single "Hello."



Meanwhile, VICTON will be coming back on December 1 with their first full-length album 'VOICE: The Future is Now.'

Check out the cover performance above!