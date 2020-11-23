Sunmi, Oh My Girl's YooA, & LOONA's Chuu invite you to join them on a run in 'Running Girls' crew member teasers

Mnet will be inviting all runners out there to join the 'Running Girls' crew with their upcoming new reality series!



On November 24, Mnet launched 3 crew member teasers ahead of the premiere of 'Running Girls' to introduce viewers to the first 3 female idols joining the crew: Sunmi, Oh My Girl's YooA, and LOONA's Chuu!

'Running Girls' will follow a crew of female K-Pop idols on gathering together to set out on healthy and meaningful 'Run-Trips', premiering next month on December 9 at 7:50 PM KST. Who else do you want to see on 'Running Girls'?

