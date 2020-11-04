5

0

Rumors
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Top celebrity fined billions of Won for tax evasion

AKP STAFF

Top celebrity 'A' has been fined billions of Won for tax evasion.

According to reports on November 4, the National Tax Service launched a tax investigation into 38 people suspected of evading taxes in addition to a celebrity. On the same day, the NTS unveiled a tax investigative plan for celebrities who purchased high-priced real estate and owners who misappropriated and illegally donated company funds.

In the midst of the investigation, 'A' was known for having established an agency under his family's name and signed an exclusive contract with the label. He used the difference between the corporate tax rate and income rate for high-income earners to reduce his income and increase the income of agencies to pay less taxes. In addition, 'A' personally used expensive foreign vehicles and corporate cards in the name of the agency, which were treated as expenses for the agency, reducing corporate taxes. 

Stay tuned for updates.

  1. misc.
2 7,654 Share 100% Upvoted

0

T_Jazz1,418 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

All the blame goes to their tax accountant(s) and attorney. Why ruin the entertainer's reputation for accepting advice and signing documents in good faith?

Share

-1

blinkxblackpink4-365 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Bruh

dont post incomplete articles

Like what's the use when we dont know who "A" is

It can literally be anyone cause there are hundreds of top artists

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
4 days ago   315   127,828

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND