SF9's Rowoon, Won Jin Ah, & more attend script reading for new JTBC drama 'Sunbae, Don't Put On That Lipstick'

JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues drama series 'Sunbae, Don't Put On That Lipstick' has released still cuts from the cast and crew's first script reading session, featuring SF9's Rowoon, Won Jin Ah, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Bin, and more.

Set to air as the first new drama series of 2021 on JTBC after 'Live On', 'Sunbae, Don't Put On That Lipstick' tells the heart-fluttering romance stories of office co-workers. Actress Won Jin Ah leads the crew as Yoon Song Ah, who only dates older men. Opposite Won Jin Ah, Rowoon plays the role of a handsome, sexy, and straightforward younger hoobae, Chae Hyun Seung.

In addition to the lead couple's secretive romance, 'Sunbae, Don't Put On That Lipstick' will bring viewers all kinds of smiles and laughs by telling different stories of the various office co-workers at a cosmetics company and the realities of society in the workforce.

Check out moments from the cast and crew's first script reading below while you wait for 'Sunbae, Don't Put On That Lipstick' to premiere on JTBC!