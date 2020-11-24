Actor Yoo Ji Tae reveals he's returning to school at Chung Ang University after earning 2 Master's

On November 25, actor Yoo Ji Tae (44) revealed via his personal Instagram that he will be returning to school in 2021!

On this day, Yoo Ji Tae shared a photo of his 2021 enrollment form at Chung Ang University's videography department, where he will be studying videography techniques and planning. Along with his SNS post, he wrote, "Even if I don't have time, even if I'm already too old, even if it's too late..."

What surprised netizens was the fact Yoo Ji Tae is known to have earned several education degrees already, including his Bachelor's degree at Dankook University's theater department, a Master's in filmography at Chung Ang University, as well as a Master's in social services at The Catholic University of Korea.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ji Tae started out in entertainment as a model in 1997, before he transitioned to dramas and acting in 1998. In 2003, he also made his debut as a film director with a production titled 'Bicycle Boy'. In 2011, he married model/actress Kim Hyo Jin, and is now father to two sons. Previously, Yoo Ji Tae revealed that his dream in life is to continue a lasting career as an actor, a film director, and a social worker.