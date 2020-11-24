MONSTA X's Shownu shows love for his team on the cover of 'Beauty+' magazine

MONSTA X's Shownu has graced the December cover of 'Beauty+' magazine!



For this cover pictorial, Shownu captured readers' hearts with his signature boyfriend style, pulling off simple, but attractive winter pieces like a denim jacket, a knitted sweater, and more.

During his interview, Shownu talked about MONSTA X's comeback album 'Fatal Love' and title track "Love Killa". Particularly, Shownu had plenty of affection to show his team as he expressed, "I feel that moving forward together with my team is a very precious thing. Practicing with the members 2 times through is much more efficient than practicing by myself 10 times." He also added on that rather than worrying about what might happen in the future, he prefers, "I think right now, we want to show our fans how appreciative and thankful we are. We want to show our best stages whether or not the fans are seeing us in-person, or through a screen."

Check out previews of Shownu's 'Beauty+' pictorial below!