Super Junior think back on their 15 years with fanmeet 'Invitation'

Super Junior had a special event for their 15th anniversary.

The boys held 'Invitation', their online special event. They kicked off the event with a greeting in Korean, English, Chinese, Spanish, Indonesian, Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese. They went through 'Blue World', which was an exhibition of their 1st-9th albums, their Super Show 1-8, as well as various unit stages and awards that they've amassed through the years.

In the 2nd half, Super Junior performed 12 songs, starting with "Miracle", and then going through "U", "Sorry Sorry", "BONAMANA", "Mr. Simple", "From U", "Evanesce", "This Is Love", "Devil", "One More Chance", "Super Clap", and "The Melody".

Super Junior will be back with their 10th album in December.