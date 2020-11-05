6

3

Original Content
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

5 Girl group songs you either love or hate (no middle ground!)

AKP STAFF

There's never a right a wrong answer when it comes to the world of music, and K-Pop is no exception!

Now, when it comes to these 5 famous K-Pop girl group songs by Girls' Generation, TWICE, Oh My Girl, and Red Velvet, there are only two answers: "Love" or "Hate". There's no such thing as a middle ground or a neutral position. The only third option is that you've never heard of the song, in which case you'd be a muggle (non-K-Pop fan with basically little knowledge of K-Pop); but in the case that you have heard of these songs, your position will inevitably be "Love" or "Hate". No buts or maybes. 

Find out which songs we're talking about below!

1. Girls' Generation - "I Got A Boy"

2. TWICE - "Signal"

3. Oh My Girl - "Coloring Book"

4. Red Velvet - "RBB (Really Bad Boy)"

5. Red Velvet - "Zimzalabim"

Do you agree? And which is it for you, do you "Love" it or "Hate" it?

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Oh My Girl
  3. Red Velvet
  4. TWICE
13 4,289 Share 67% Upvoted

7

furik57 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

If you don't like IGAB, then there is something really wrong.

Share

2

pink_oracle9,668 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

The only one I wasn't that crazy about was Signal. The rest are bops and I will fight anyone on it.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Basick, Beenzino, Zico, BTS, Iron, LOCO, Kidoh
11 artists who were almost in BTS
2 hours ago   4   8,261
Naeun, Sungjae, Eric Nam, Victoria, Jota, Solar, Joy, Taemin, Nichkhun
5 'We Got Married' Couples We Miss
1 day ago   65   37,581

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND