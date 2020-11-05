5 Girl group songs you either love or hate (no middle ground!)

There's never a right a wrong answer when it comes to the world of music, and K-Pop is no exception!

Now, when it comes to these 5 famous K-Pop girl group songs by Girls' Generation, TWICE, Oh My Girl, and Red Velvet, there are only two answers: "Love" or "Hate". There's no such thing as a middle ground or a neutral position. The only third option is that you've never heard of the song, in which case you'd be a muggle (non-K-Pop fan with basically little knowledge of K-Pop); but in the case that you have heard of these songs, your position will inevitably be "Love" or "Hate". No buts or maybes.

Find out which songs we're talking about below!

1. Girls' Generation - "I Got A Boy"

2. TWICE - "Signal"

3. Oh My Girl - "Coloring Book"

4. Red Velvet - "RBB (Really Bad Boy)"

5. Red Velvet - "Zimzalabim"

Do you agree? And which is it for you, do you "Love" it or "Hate" it?