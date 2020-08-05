Police reportedly have reason to believe victim 'A' in Seulong's fatal accident case neglected additional pedestrian laws

According to media outlet reports on August 5, a representative of the Seoul Metropolitan Police has shared some details regarding the ongoing investigation involving 2AM member/actor Seulong.

As previously reported, Seulong was identified as the driver of a fatal car accident back on August 1 at approximately 11:50 PM KST. Seulong was driving an SUV on the road late at night with heavy rain conditions, when he hit a pedestrian 'A'. It was confirmed that pedestrian 'A' was jaywalking at the time of the accident. Immediately after the collision, Seulong is said to have taken emergency measures before an ambulance arrived. Pedestrian 'A' then passed away during transit from the collision site to the hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.

Media reports say that some of the most important factors of this ongoing investigation involving Seulong will be: whether or not the driver had opportunities to avoid the collision, the probability of the driver discovering pedestrian 'A' within enough time range to avoid collision, the color of clothing pedestrian 'A' was wearing at the time of the accident, a detailed examination of the location where the collision occurred including restrictive external factors, etc. Furthermore, reporters claim that the police have already acquired evidence to believe that pedestrian 'A' may have neglected additional laws on top of illegal jaywalking, ultimately leading to the fatal collision.

One police representative revealed, "We received the case almost immediately after the accident occurred, and so we have obtained a large portion of the necessary documents related to the case. As this case is categorized as a 'fatal victim' case, we will be seeking directional aid from prosecution. As a result, there will be many required steps throughout this investigation. We suspect it will take approximately a month to conclude the investigation."

Meanwhile, reports have so far confirmed that Seulong was not under the influence at the time of the accident, neither was he speeding, violating any traffic lights, etc. Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing investigation.