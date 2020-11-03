The Boyz selected as goodwill ambassadors for 'Save the Children' campaign

The Boyz have been selected as the goodwill ambassadors for the 'Save the Children' campaign.



On November 3, The Boyz were officially named the public relations ambassadors for season 14 of the 'Save the Children' campaign. The 'Newborn Baby' campaign was launched to save newborns and mothers from diseases or causes that can be prevented within 4 weeks of birth, which is the most important time to determine the survival of newborn babies from pregnancy.



The Boyz will be representing the campaign and headline "Protect the 24 hours of newborn babies," and they'll be filming promotional material. On being named ambassadors, the group expressed, "It's a pleasure and honor for all the members to join the meaningful campaign for newborn babies and mothers. As it's a difficult time for many people, we'll actively take the lead in this meaningful activity, so that we can share warm hearts with each other."



Stay tuned for updates on The Boyz.

