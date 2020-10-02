SF9 members radiate in individual comeback images for their 3rd Japanese album 'Golden Echo'

The members of SF9 are radiating against an elegant gold backdrop, in their individual 'Golden Echo' concept photos!

SF9 will be returning in Japan this winter with the release of their 3rd full album, 'Golden Echo'. The album will be available in a total of 4 unique editions including first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular edition, and a limited edition version only available via the official FNC Store. Furthermore, each disk will also be available in 9 different individual member editions.

'Golden Echo' is set to contain Japanese versions of SF9's latest Korean releases including "Summer Breeze", "Good Guy", "RPM", "My Story, My Song", and much more.

Check out SF9's latest teaser images ahead of their full Japanese comeback, below!