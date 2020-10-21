"Wow, 8 and 9 million viewers?" Netizens amazed at the huge amount of viewers watching Suga and Jimin's Vlive broadcast

BTS members Jimin and Suga recently decided to log onto Vlive and have a surprise live broadcast session with fans.

The two members held their live broadcast back to back starting yesterday. Jimin was the first to log on to the app and have a 32 min stream to communicate with fans after his birthday celebration, while Suga logged on the following day and played guitar for his fans.

One netizen shared a capture of the number of viewers who logged in for the live stream as other Korean netizens were amazed by BTS's popularity.

In just 30 minutes, Jimin was able to gather 9 million viewers worldwide, while Suga was able to gather close to 8 million viewers.

The time the two members streamed live was when people would still be in school and work. It would also be in the middle of the night for fans overseas since Suga streamed live at 5 PM in Korea and 4 AM on the East Coast in the United States.

Many Korean netizens were impressed with the BTS members' gathering power and expressed their amazement in an online community.

Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, so crazy. So many people logged in to watch them."

"This is the best group. It's expected."



"I was able to watch Jimin's Vlive but not Yoonki's since I was at work."



"Wow, Suga streamed at the worst time and still got 7 million viewers to watch."



"They really are superstars. Got everyone from all around the world watching them."



"Man, I was at work, so I couldn't watch him."



"WOW, Jimin had 9 million viewers. So crazy. omg."



"They got that number in just half an hour too."

