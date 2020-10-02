2NE1's Minzy starts her own agency, MZ Entertainment

2NE1's Minzy has started her very own entertainment agency, MZ Entertainment!

On October 22, MZ Entertainment delivered news of its official establishment via the label's new SNS platforms. The label stated, "Hello, this is MZ Entertainment. We notify you of MZ Entertainment's establishment as of today. MZ Entertainment was set up by singer Gong Minzy along with professional business management expert, director Gong Soon Yong."

Look forward to more updates from MZ Entertainment and Minzy very soon!

