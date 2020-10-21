Netizens speculate YG Entertainment's new girl group is coming soon

Recently, YG fans have become ecstatic to hear news of the upcoming girl group known as Baby Monsters.

Baby Monsters is the new girl group that YG Entertainment is supposedly preparing to debut later this year or early next year. Recently, a fan shared a capture of an Instagram post created by a YG insider named Eskimo.

He made a post of a YG cup and wrote the caption, "Something is brewin'... with the hashtags 'Cannot wait' and two emoticons of a baby and a monster.

Many YG fans were speculating that Eskimo was alluding to the debut of the new girl group. These fans were sure that this YG insider was spilling spoiler news of the entertainment's be girl group because he deleted the hashtag and caption.

Fans decided to share this on social media such as Twitter as they excitedly anticipate for more news on the new girl group. Still, there were some who were doubtful of the post, saying it might be for clout. However, fans have not lost hope of seeing the new girl group soon because Eskimo has a history of correct predictions.

he deleted this caption #👶👹 — BABY MONSTER (@ygnggupdates_) October 21, 2020

he can be a clout chaser sometimes although most of his posts are true lol — 핑머 (@pastachaengs) October 21, 2020



