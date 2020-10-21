SHINee's Key is finally back with his first solo photoshoot after being discharged from the military

SHINee's [Key is] back!

After being discharged from his official mandatory military service earlier this month, SHINee's Key decided to greet the public with his first solo photoshoot in 'Cosmopolitan' magazine. Despite the fact that this photoshoot took place less than a week after his discharge, Key demonstrated perfect idol visuals on this day, topped with his signature, professional mood and aura.

During his interview, Key discussed his members, his time in the military, and his future plans. First, on having worked with his members for 12 years now, Key said, "We have both compassionate and bitter affection toward one another. It's all natural and a given. It's too difficult to answer if anyone asks how much I love my members, or how close I am to them. Just as if they were asking me how much I like my mom. Our relationship is difficult to express in words, not quite encompassed by words like 'co-workers', 'friends', or 'family'."

Key then relayed his respect and admiration toward sunbae artists like Rain and Lee Hyori, constantly searching for ways to show new sides to the public. Regarding his future plans from now on, Key commented, "I am debating whether or not I should start YouTube. I wonder if people are truly curious to see my 'Off' side, the side of me that is not shown on broadcasts... I haven't decided yet if I'm confident enough that I won't embarrass myself on YouTube." He also added on, "I think as an artist, you constantly have to do more. These days, YouTube has become more of a public pastime like TV. So I should also switch gears toward new trends."





Do you want to see Key launch his very own YouTube channel?