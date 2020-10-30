10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

BTS to perform their comeback title track 'Life Goes On' for the first time ever at the '2020 American Music Awards'

BTS will be holding their highly-anticipated comeback stage at this year's 'American Music Awards', taking place on November 22 at 8 PM EST!

The '2020 AMAs' will mark the group's first ever TV performance of their upcoming comeback title track "Life Goes On" from their new album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'. In addition, BTS also plan on delivering another exciting performance of their hit "Dynamite". 

Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to spectacular performances by BTS including their comeback title song "Life Goes On", and more, on various domestic year-end music shows coming up soon!

BTS's 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' drops this coming November 20. 

7 1,194 Share 56% Upvoted

caribbeangal5,381 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

What major Korean landmark will BTS will rent this time? We will see

1

darkangel4524,932 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

I'm so happy they get to perform TWO songs at AMAs! They are slowly gaining a foothold in the U.S music industry. It seems like yesterday that they were at the 2017 AMAs

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

