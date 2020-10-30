BTS to perform their comeback title track 'Life Goes On' for the first time ever at the '2020 American Music Awards'

BTS will be holding their highly-anticipated comeback stage at this year's 'American Music Awards', taking place on November 22 at 8 PM EST!

The '2020 AMAs' will mark the group's first ever TV performance of their upcoming comeback title track "Life Goes On" from their new album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'. In addition, BTS also plan on delivering another exciting performance of their hit "Dynamite".

Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to spectacular performances by BTS including their comeback title song "Life Goes On", and more, on various domestic year-end music shows coming up soon!

BTS's 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' drops this coming November 20.