Actor Joo Ji Hoon's contract with KeyEast up for renewal

On October 20, media outlets reported that actor Joo Ji Hoon planned on leaving his current label KeyEast, starting anew with a new agency.

In response to these reports, KeyEast relayed, "We are currently discussing Joo Ji Hoon's contract renewal."

According to earlier media reports, Joo Ji Hoon was contact by a startup agency, H& Entertainment - established by a former vice president of KeyEast. H& Entertainment is home to artists like In Kyo Jin, Jung Ryeo Won, Son Dam Bi, and more.

Meanwhile, Joo Ji Hoon is prepraring to greet viewers through a new blockbuster small-screen series, 'Jirisan'.

