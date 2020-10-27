Park Seo Joon & Choi Woo Sik in talks to work together for new season of 'Youn's Kitchen'

According to various media outlet reports back on October 26, actors Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Sik may be working together for a new season of tvN's 'Youn's Kitchen'.

As many of you know, tvN's popular variety program 'Youn's Kitchen', produced by Na Young Suk PD, centers around a pop-up Korean restaurant headed by veteran actress Youn Yeo Jung. In previous seasons, 'Youn's Kitchen' opened for business in Bali, Indonesia, and in Garachico, Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain.

Many media outlet reports say that season 3 of 'Youn's Kitchen' will be opening up on Jeju island this year, as a result of travel restrictions due to COVID19. The show's original cast members including Youn Yeo Jung, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yoo Mi, and Park Seo Joon are positively considering returning for season 3, while a new potential cast member, Choi Woo Sik, has been offered a new role on the crew.



tvN's 'Youn's Kitchen' season 3 is expected to air some time in January of 2021.

