Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Golden Child take home #1 on SBS MTV's 'The Show' with comeback title track 'Pump It Up'

On October 13, Golden Child took home their first #1 trophy since their latest comeback on this week's broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On this day, the nominees for the #1 'The Show Choice' trophy included Golden Child with "Pump It Up", WEi with "Twilight", and Cosmic Girls CHOCOME with "Hmph!". In the end, Golden Child's "Pump It Up" was declared the winner!

The Golden Child members commented during their winning speech, "Thank you so much to our Goldenness for for giving us this precious gift of 1st place on Seungmin's birthday. We will repay Goldenness with our very best performance and music. Let's keep going together and let's hope for only happiness in our future! Please stay healthy everyone!"

Congratulations to Golden Child! You can also check out the group's comeback stage on this week's 'The Show' below. 

