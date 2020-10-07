7 Times When WJSN Mastered Boy Group Dances

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, are known for their ethereal and fairy-like concept, but they’re also the queens of perfectly digesting intricate boy group choreography. Keep reading to see seven times WJSN absolutely killed boy group dance covers!

1. BTS: I Need U

At KCON 2017, WJSN rocked the stage with a stunning cover of “I Need U.” Turns out, this song only gets better with more members on stage!

2. BTS: Boy with Luv

On an episode of “Idol Cover Dance Challenge,” Momoland, Oh My Girl, WJSN, and Fromis_9 participated in the ultimate girl group collaboration dance cover of “Boy with Luv,” perfectly pulling off the summer vibe of the song.

3. EXO: Love Shot

At WJSN’s fan meeting, they performed EXO’s Love Shot in sexy, monochromatic suits. The performance was a total reversal of WJSN’s normal stage outfits and choreography, and Ujungs are just waiting for the day WJSN revamps their concept to fit something as alluring and captivating as “Love Shot!”

4. EXO: Tempo

WJSN are known to be huge EXO fans, and they showed their love through a dance cover of EXO’s “Tempo!” It was a surprising choice as they are the only girl group to cover “Tempo,” but WJSN was deadly in this cover, showing that they can pull off nearly any concept.

Can you manage to take your eyes off of Eunseo and Yeoreum?

5. Monsta X: Alligator

Wearing sheer white shirts and skin-tight leather pants, WJSN showed amazing stage presence while covering Monsta X’s Alligator, and made fans wonder if this song belonged to them, to begin with!

6. Infinite: Before the Dawn

At the time of their appearance on this “Weekly Idol” episode, WJSN had just debuted, but it was easy to see that they had no challenges proving their dance skills with their amazing and versatile boy group dance medley! They flawlessly pulled off the most iconic and difficult part of Infinite’s “Before the Dawn,” the scorpion-dance, which even the Infinite members have difficulty doing nowadays!

7. TVXQ: Mirotic

Covering TVXQ's iconic "Mirotic" is almost a rite of passage for every K-pop group. Still, WJSN's cover of "Mirotic" takes the cake for their choreography's accuracy and sleekness. WJSN surely took notes on each TVXQ member while learning this dance!

What’s your favorite WJSN stage performance? Let us know in the comments below!